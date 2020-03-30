NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Two people were shot Monday night at a Hermitage apartment complex, according to Metro Police. The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m.
Witnesses told police that a group of four male suspects were trying to fight a male and female victim. The two victims reportedly "retreated" into their apartment, police say.
The suspects then shot into the door of the apartment. The victims inside were hit.
The shooters fled on foot. Police say the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.