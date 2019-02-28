Two people were injured after a helicopter crashed in Tullahoma on Thursday.
According to the FAA, a Sikorsky HH60 helicopter crashed in a field five miles south of Tullahoma just after 3 p.m. near the Coffee County/Moore County borders on private land.
One pilot was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The other pilot was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The conditions of the pilots are not known.
Tullahoma Police said the Coffee County Communications Center received a call at 3:16 p.m. from one of the two pilots of the civilian-owned helicopter.
Tullahoma Police, Tullahoma Fire, Coffee County EMS and the Moore County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
Tullahome Police Sgt. Cory Brandon was able to locate the helicopter on foot in a remote area.
The FAA will investigate the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.
JUST IN: Tullahoma PD confirms a helicopter with two people on board crashed. We're working to figure out extent of injuries. @WSMV— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) February 28, 2019
