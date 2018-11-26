FAYETTEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was injured in a fiery crash involving a school bus in Lincoln County on Monday morning.
The wreck happened at the intersection of Huntsville Highway and Houk Lane.
There were not any children on board the bus at the time, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The bus collided with an SUV. The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital.
According to THP, the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.