NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- After pulling a car over for speeding early Sunday morning near Vanderbilt hospital, a Metro officer discovered a shooting victim in the backseat.
According to an official with the Metro Nashville Police Dept., the shooting happened on the 600 block of Poplar Place in East Nashville just before 12:30 a.m.
The victim, a 26-year-old male, was talking with some friends outside a residence there when a white Hyundai Sonata approached.
The victim told police two black men got out of the vehicle armed with a rifle and a handgun. When he ran, one of the men shot him in the lower back.
The man said the two suspects, one with dreadlocks and one wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, fled in the Sonata after taking his cellphone and an unknown amount of money.
After being pulled over on West End and 24th Ave. N, the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
