NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man was shot in a drive-by shooting in Nashville on Tuesday night.
According to police, a man with multiple gunshot wounds walked into Vanderbilt University Medical Center around 11:30 p.m.
Police say the shooting occurred in the Fessler's Lane area off I-24.
The victim's injuries are non life-threatening and he is expected to live.
Police are investigating this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.