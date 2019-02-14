NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Three people were injured in a crash in south Nashville just after midnight Thursday.
According to police, the car ended up near train tracks after going off the road and down a hill near the ramp for Interstate 440 at Interstate 65 South.
Police said the three people inside the car had non-life-threatening injuries.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.