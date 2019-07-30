NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was transported to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Antioch Tuesday night.
The shooting happened near the Fedex Office on Hickory Hollow Parkway around 10 p.m.
A person at the Slim & Husky's pizza restaurant nearby heard gunshots from the area of the US Bank.
A victim with several gunshot wounds eventually collapsed at the Fedex Office next to Slim & Husky's. Security guards from Slim & Husky's checked on the victim before EMS arrived.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but their condition is currently unknown.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.