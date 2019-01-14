ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Antioch early Monday morning.
According to investigators, the victim was with a woman at a bar off Harding Place on Sunday night when they met a man and invited him to their home.
Police said the men got into an argument inside the home in the 500 block of Roxanne Drive but eventually took their altercation outside.
The man they met at the bar reportedly pulled out a handgun and fired three times. One of the bullets hit the victim the leg and another grazed his abdomen.
Police said the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.
According to investigators, the suspect was last seen driving a silver Chevy Tahoe SUV. He reportedly goes by the name A.G.
Stay with News4 Today for updates on this developing story.
