NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was seriously injured and three others suffered minor injuries in a three-car crash on I-65 North on Sunday evening.
One driver was trying to enter I-65 North from Trinity Lane when the driver cut across the lanes of traffic and struck two vehicles around 5:25 p.m. The driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with lift-threatening injuries, according to police.
Three occupants in the other vehicles were taken to Skyline Medical Center with minor injuries.
Travel through the area was reduced to one lane until around 9 p.m.
