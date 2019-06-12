CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - A Dickson County veteran seriously injured in the Middle East is thanking his community for their response to his service.
Army Sgt. Josh Ferguson met all the standards for an honor you really don’t want to qualify for, but he did, and the consequences of war changed his life and certainly the way he walks.
The 42-year-old from Dickson County still can’t believe what he sees, a 2,900-square-foot home in progress. All his for free.
“You won’t find me at a loss of words very often,” said Ferguson. “Let Danny hold my hand and let her lead me around.”
Wednesday was a hug-fest inside the garage of his new house, neighbors hugging and writing heartfelt welcomes on his walls.
“Thank you for your service. May God always bless your family and home,” Ferguson read of the notes on the wall, his wife Danny holding back tears.
Ferguson is a 20-year veteran, deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, an enemy explosion sent shrapnel through his body, caused traumatic brain injury and amputation of the lower half of his leg, then two years at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, DC, healing.
The house was provided by Operation Finally Home, buildings, suppliers and neighbors provided the money. The Girl Scouts even pitched in $100.
“You know the foundation of hope and security that comes with owning your own home, nothing like it,” said Rusty Carroll with Operation Finally Home. “The weight is lifted off a veteran, the spouses family’s shoulders they wouldn’t be able to do it anyway.”
It was all announced weeks ago by veteran and country music artist Craig Morgan at the Grand Ole Opry.
