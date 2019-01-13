HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed by his roommate at a home in Hermitage, police say.
According to an official with the Metro Nashville Police Dept., the man was stabbed at a residence on the 900 block of Hammack Drive just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The stabbing occurred after an unknown argument between the men.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody. He has not been identified at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.