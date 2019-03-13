NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center tonight after an employee at O'Reilly Auto Parts shot him through the store's window.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Monroe Street and Rosa L. Parks Blvd.
According to officials with Metro Police, the store's employee, a 23-year-old man, was in an argument with the victim earlier in the day.
Around 2:40 p.m., the victim, identified as 26-year-old Antonio Parham, returned to the store and approached the front door armed with a shotgun. The employee -- who was armed with a pistol -- shot Parham in the chest through the store's window.
Police say Parham was then taken to Nashville General Hospital by a private vehicle. He was then transferred to Vanderbilt, where he is in critical condition.
Police say the employee told investigators that he shot Parham out of fear for his life. He is not currently facing any charges.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.