In 1992, Larry Hazelwood had just returned home from the Gulf War. He was a senior enrolled at MTSU, studying graphic design.
One night, while driving home from class, two teens threw a 54-pound rock from an overpass hitting his car and killing him.
“You go over to the Gulf War and you got, you know bombs going off and everything and he comes back, and he gets killed by a rock,” Larry’s twin sister Lara Hazelwood said.
Since Larry’s death Lara has watched others die in the same way.
Last November, a 23-pound piece of concrete killed Joe Shelton Jr. It was thrown from the Shelby Avenue bridge.
“It just brings back a lot of memories, so it's just a senseless act,” Lara said.
In the last few years Lara’s started advocating for more fencing on overpasses to prevent these crimes.
These are safety improvements that Lara says may have prevented a rock from being thrown on Tuesday from the Jefferson Street Bridge onto I-40 East hitting a truck. Eliezer Gonzalez was arrested for the crime. The rock caused minor damage, but the driver told police he watched Gonzalez throw the rock and had to swerve to miss it.
“He could have ran into a barrier, he could have killed him,” Lara said. "I think if we had protection up, I don't think that would have happened."
Lara says she is working with lawmakers and encourages others to reach out to their local lawmakers to tell them their concerns.
To learn more about Lara’s mission visit the Larry Hazelwood Overpass Protection Initiative Facebook page.
