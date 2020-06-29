NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This year has been a whirlwind for Middle Tennessee, to say the least. March’s tornadoes followed by COVID-19 cases and the ripple effect of the virus, leading to high unemployment numbers.
“I think folks have been devastated! With the pandemic and the economy, I think they’re really looking for ways to seek out what is the right opportunity,” Ginger Hausser, Vice President for Economic and Community Development at Nashville State Community College, said.
They’re allowing residents to take virtual classes if they’re considering changing their profession.
“We know it’s a difficult time for Nashvillians, especially those that have been laid off or have been transitioning to other jobs and career opportunities, and that’s why we’re doing a couple of things in the next few days to help folks explore those opportunities,” Hausser said.
And they’re doing so using zoom. So far, they’ve had three classes:
The fourth class is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 am.
“What the purpose of the call is, is to hear about healthcare programs and opportunities that are available for training at Nashville State Community College--but also help the unemployed access those unemployment benefits, how to search for jobs on the state website, how to get support from the state, so they can really transition to careers that will help them support their families,” Hausser said.
Anyone can sign up, just make sure you register an hour before the class. Nashville state also wants you to know about a program there called TN Reconnect.
“If you don’t have an associate's degree or a bachelor’s degree, you can apply for the TN Reconnect program and it will pay your tuition to get a technical certificate or an associate's degree,” Hausser said.
There’s also a culinary apprenticeship program this fall for those who may want to become a chef. Hausser said she heard from so many men and women who feel like they have nowhere to turn. She wants to tell those are difficult times but don’t give up.
“There is funding out there to help you go to college. And Nashville State has added student support just in the last couple of years to help students with transportation assistance, help meet their food insecurity needs, gas cards. Success coaches,” Hausser said. "We really want to give you all the support you need to finish college and get a career to support yourself and your family. We want you to be part of revitalizing your own career, but also helping the Nashville economy get back started."
The priority date for the TN Reconnect Program is July 1st. It’s a priority date for financial aid. They’re encouraging people to register right now.
For more information about TN Reconnect, click here.
For more information about the Culinary Apprenticeship starting this Fall Semester, click here.
If you’re interested in Tuesday’s session about healthcare professions, click here.
