NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Online influencers Jacob and Jared Baez were arrested this weekend after failing to pay a nearly $18,000 bar tab in Nashville, according to their arrest affidavit.
According to arrest affidavit, officers were dispatched to Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row around 3:00 a.m. where an employee said the defendants spent an approximately $18,000 tab and did not pay.
Arrest affidavit stated that employees said the Baez brothers appeared to be "very intoxicated" and told the establishment they had no way of paying their tab immediately.
"Officers at the scene observed the receipt of the total tab totaling to $17,878.74," the arrest affidavit said.
Due to the inability to pay for the services given to the Baez brothers, the arrest affidavit stated they intend to prosecute the co-defendants on behalf of the business.
The dispatched officers arrested on Sunday and placed the two in physical custody. They have since bonded out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.