MACON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Macon County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an infant at a home on Coolidge Road in Lafayette.
The victim, Corbin Jones, was born on December 10 and was just a little over 1-month-old. Additional details surrounding his death were not immediately given.
An autopsy is scheduled to be performed and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
