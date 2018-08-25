Nashville Fire Department crews safely put out a large fire involving several, highly-toxic chemicals at an East Nashville factory near the banks of the Cumberland River.
Crews arrived on the scene just before 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
The fire started at Advanced Plating, an industrial facility on Cowan Court behind Top Golf, and spread to another nearby business.
Firefighters were evacuated from the building immediately after large vats of several, highly toxic chemicals were found inside and quickly began a defensive attack on the fire.
Employees from businesses south of the fire were also evacuated. Other businesses around the fire, including Top Golf, were declared safe and not evacuated.
Officials say the business where the fire started may be a total loss.
Crews are now operating a "controlled burn" to get rid of the chemicals, explaining that it would take too much time and water to put them out. A controlled burn will also keep hazardous chemical runoff from the Cumberland River.
The other building will likely only suffer some smoke damage.
Officials on the scene said they were immensely proud of their crews for dealing with the intense head of the blaze, being cautious of the hazardous materials present and adapting to the strong southward wind that made fighting the fire more difficult.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
News4 was first on the scene. Stay with us for updates.
