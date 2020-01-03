NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Emergency crews were called to a business on Metroplex Drive in South Nashville for an industrial accident.
Nashville fire tells News4 that they are responding to an injury call at 475 Metroplex Drive.
The victim was delivering a new forklift to a business, and was in the process of unloading it when the ramp collapsed. That caused the forklift to topple over on top of the driver, pinning his leg underneath.
A witness tell News4's Nancy Amons that the victim was able to wrestle his leg free of the forklift, and was transported for treatment of his leg injury.
