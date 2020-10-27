NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s the time of year for holiday sweets, but just how long will it take you to burn those calories off?
According to Workout Anytime in Hermitage:
- KitKat Bar: 8 minutes of brisk aerobic exercise
- 2 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups: Run 2 miles
- Pumpkin Spice Latte: Run for 35 minutes or walk for 80 minutes
- Apple Cider Donut: Stair Climber for 30 minutes
- Caramel Apple: Elliptical for 25 minutes
- Full-Size Twix Bar: 6 minutes of continuous kettlebell swings
Reid Poffenbarger, a personal trainer and Fitness Director at Workout Anytime in Hermitage, said it’s all about balance.
“When it comes to fitness and nutrition, it’s just as important to keep up with our nutrition as it is our fitness, but we definitely have days we want to splurge," Poffenbarger said. "When we splurge, we want to come out and create virtue of exercising.”
Poffenbarger said he’s also seeing more people create exercise routines, as other activities have been restricted by the coronavirus pandemic. He also says with all that people are going through right now, getting up and moving helps boost dopamine levels, which in turn helps improve people’s mood and supports good mental health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.