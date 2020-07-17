NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With Nashville remaining in Phase Two of is reopening plan, there will be no indoor events at the Fairgrounds in Nashville through August.
Friday's announcement states that indoor events such as the August Flea Market and indoor expo events will not be held next month.
“Our main concern is the health and welfare of our visitors, staff and the community. While it remains a difficult decision to close, we know it is the correct one. We will remain vigilant in keeping up with updates from our local officials,” Fairgrounds Executive Director Laura Womack said in a statement on Friday.
Fairgrounds officials said they are working "to establish outdoor event protocols are in accordance with social distancing guidelines set by city leaders."
A race was held at the speedway on July 4 and another will be held this weekend.
To find all the changes to the event calendar, click here.
