AMBER ALERT: We need your help to locate 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, who is missing from Sullivan County. If you have seen Evelyn, please call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/wL3cKkswsh— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 20, 2020
AMBER ALERT: Here are additional photos of Evelyn Boswell. She’s missing from Sullivan County. If you have information concerning her whereabouts, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/Ie9MD5fbYf— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 20, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.