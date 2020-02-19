SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-month-old girl out of Sullivan County. 
 
The TBI says Evelyn Mae Boswell was reportedly last seen on Dec. 26, 2019. She was not reported as a missing child until Tuesday, Feb. 18. 
Officials released an update Friday morning stating that there's believed to be new information on Evelyn's whereabouts. 
Stock car of wanted vehicle

They say individuals traveling in a gray 2007 4-door BMW with TN tag 3M9-6W9 have information on Evelyn. The wanted vehicle reportedly has visible front end damage. 
 
Vehicle wanted with this plate tag

Boswell was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands two feet tall and weighs 28 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. 
 

