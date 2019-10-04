MAP - Todd County, KY

ELKTON, KY (WSMV) -- Kentucky State Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting incident October 1st.

Police say 75-year-old Roy Tucker was driving a pickup truck in Elkton on October 1st, when he was stopped by an Elkton Police officer, for an unspecified traffic-related incident on Tuesday.

During that traffic stop Tucker is said to have drawn a gun, at which point Elkton Police Chief Robert Toombs and Todd County, Kentucky Deputy Sheriff David Hutcheson, both conducting the stop, exchanged gunfire with Tucker, who was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither officer was injured. 

No further information is available at this time.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.