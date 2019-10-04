ELKTON, KY (WSMV) -- Kentucky State Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting incident October 1st.

Police say 75-year-old Roy Tucker was driving a pickup truck in Elkton on October 1st, when he was stopped by an Elkton Police officer, for an unspecified traffic-related incident on Tuesday.

During that traffic stop Tucker is said to have drawn a gun, at which point Elkton Police Chief Robert Toombs and Todd County, Kentucky Deputy Sheriff David Hutcheson, both conducting the stop, exchanged gunfire with Tucker, who was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither officer was injured.

No further information is available at this time.