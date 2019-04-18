NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville-based indie-alternative rock band Moon Taxi will kick off the 2019 NFL Draft Experience with a free performance on the Draft Main Stage on Thursday, April 25, the NFL and Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced on Thursday.
On the opening day of the draft, the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands will perform during the NFL Red Carpet at The Green at Riverfront Park. Cece Winans will sing the National Anthem to help open the draft.
