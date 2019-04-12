LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Police Department conducted a round-up of 89 people on Friday after grand jury indictments.
The two agencies conducted 137 investigations during a lengthy investigation and 89 people were indicted. Authorities said at least 33 of the 89 are convicted felons.
Officials said 37 of the investigations occurred within 1,000 feet of a school zone, which is an enhancement to the original charge.
There were numerous charges related to narcotics: heroin, 12 cases; cocaine, 22 cases; methamphetamine, 39 cases; pharmaceutical pills (non-opioid), 14 cases; pharmaceutical (opioid), 14 cases, marijuana, 60 cases, MDMA/psychedelic mushrooms, 3 cases, firearm, 22 cases; fentanyl, 3 cases.
“I can’t say enough about the great work that the narcotic detectives involved in these cases have done,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan in a news release. “We are making great progress in taking drugs off the streets and holding those who are dealing and using accountable, but there remains a lot to be done. This lengthy investigation was a huge success as you can see from the amount of cases worked with the various drugs that are listed.
Served with warrants on Friday were:
Isaac Grisham, of Carthage, TN; Carlos G. Seay, Marvaughn McClerkin, Marland Gilbert, Rubin Brinkley Sr., Andrew Jackson Jr., Orlando Starks, Antonio Calhoun, Casey Nunley, Alona Colburn, Patricia Schmidt, Benjamin Briggs, Lori Belote, Maharaja Kies, Lori Kies, Lisa Snider, Jasmine Jackson, Edgar Horton, Quanchaveous Wise, Crystal Wright, Joseph Ricketts, Max Bryson, Tracy Henry, Everette Beasley, Christy Brown, Milton Putnam, Jeffrey Lea, Caleb Davis and Danveckehio Patton, all of Lebanon, TN; Tanya Jarrells, of Mount Juliet; Linsey A. Brown, Jessica Johnson and Parker Doney, all of Watertown, TN.
