NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Four people have been indicted for an April 2019 murder of a man on Brooke Valley Drive in Hermitage.

Police say four people, 33-year-old Jessica Howard, 24-year-old San Antonio Freeman, 21-year-old Lisa Maria Denson and 27-year-old Steven Searcy have been indicted for the murder of 21-year-old Corvell Huddleston in the 4500 block of Brooke Valley Drive.

Howard was taken into custody Tuesday night at her home on Dahlia Drive in Lebanon. Freeman is in the Wilson County Jail on unrelated charges and will soon be booked in Nashville. Denson and Searcy, who also live on Dahlia Drive in Lebanon, are in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction on unrelated charges. They will be booked on the murder case in the near future.

The investigation shows the four individuals tried to lure two other people to be robbed in the area of Brooke Valley Drive and targeted Huddleston by mistake.

 

