NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Four people have been indicted for an April 2019 murder of a man on Brooke Valley Drive in Hermitage.
Police say four people, 33-year-old Jessica Howard, 24-year-old San Antonio Freeman, 21-year-old Lisa Maria Denson and 27-year-old Steven Searcy have been indicted for the murder of 21-year-old Corvell Huddleston in the 4500 block of Brooke Valley Drive.
Howard was taken into custody Tuesday night at her home on Dahlia Drive in Lebanon. Freeman is in the Wilson County Jail on unrelated charges and will soon be booked in Nashville. Denson and Searcy, who also live on Dahlia Drive in Lebanon, are in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction on unrelated charges. They will be booked on the murder case in the near future.
The investigation shows the four individuals tried to lure two other people to be robbed in the area of Brooke Valley Drive and targeted Huddleston by mistake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.