NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police announced Tuesday that two people have been indicted for the 2017 murder of 23-year-old Maxime Assem.
Police say James Gilchrist, 26, was booked into jail Monday night on $250,000 bond. He faces charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.
Police also say that 19-year-old Montessa Tate-Thorton faces a first-degree murder charge, in addition to especially aggravated robbery. Tate-Thorton has not been served with her indictment yet, according to police.
Assem was killed December 10, 2017 near the Napier-Sudekum public housing complex. Investigators believe that Tate-Thorton knew Assem and planned to rob him with Gilchrist, who is accused of shooting the victim.
