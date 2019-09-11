MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Police have identified the shooter who shot a 24-year-old Nashville man several times Saturday night inside an apartment at the Parkwood Villa complex.
The shooter, identified as 32-year-old Justin Chevonte Sullivan of Michigan City, Indiana, shot his victim in the legs, groin and left arm. The victim is still in the hospital.
Arrest warrants charging Sullivan with attempted criminal homicide and felony child endangerment are outstanding. The child endangerment charge comes from the victim holding his 4-month-old son when Sullivan shot him. The infant was not hurt.
Through the investigation, police uncovered that Sullivan and the victim were acquaintances and the gunfire stemmed from an argument between them.
Sullivan's whereabouts are unknown; he was reportedly seen outside the Greyhound station Tuesday.
Anyone who sees Sullivan or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or their local law enforcement agency. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
