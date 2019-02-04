NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The TBI has arrested an Indiana man who was wanted in connection with sex crimes involving a minor in Tennessee.
TBI agents said they received multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Gary Lynch was trying to coax a minor to send him sexual images on a social media platform.
According to investigators, Lynch and the minor met up in Sumner County and engaged in sexual activity multiple times.
On Feb. 1, agents executed a search warrant at Lynch's home in Greenwood, IN.
Lynch, 39, was arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant and is being held at the jail in Johnson County, IN.
He will be extradited to Tennessee, where he will be charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, solicitation of a minor and aggravated statutory rape.
