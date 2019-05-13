NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s great to be a successful well-known musician in India, but what if your hopes were to be a star around the world?
Prateek Kuhad was smart enough to know a trip to Nashville might be a good first step to fame.
Nashville and music is on the map around the world, which is why the songwriter made the 8,000 mile trip here from Jaipur, India.
“There’s a bunch of amazing producers and songwriters here in Nashville, and I like to come here and work with them,” said Kuhad.
Kuhad is just 28, but hardly a beginner.
He is a past first place winner in the International Songwriters Competition and MTV Europe’s Top Music Award.
Now he’s playing around the world.
“I’d say I live out of a bag for the past couple of years, but then I’m usually in the U.S. for about three months during the summer, and then I’m back in India,” said Kuhad.
Inspired by the more hidden music coming from Nashville, not really country.
“No, not really,” he said when asked whether he listened to country music. “The little country music I did listen to when I was a kid was Shania Twain.”
He prefers to play what he likes, like so many struggling musicians already here.
He’s 8,000 miles away and not looking for a big thing, just his thing.
“You do everything else to survive, and make enough money got get by. I mean that’s the point,” said Kuhad. “But at the end of the day, it’s about making a good record.”
Kuhad knows a lot about the Nashville music scene. He has played on Music Row, but not yet at Ryman Auditorium – his next big dream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.