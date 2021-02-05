MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - About 100 smaller clinics and pharmacies in Tennessee are now being given the COVID-19 vaccine by the state health department, joining the fight against the virus.
Beckman’s Prescription Shop is one of four smaller pharmacies in Rutherford County that now has the COVID-19 vaccine — joining the goal of getting every Tennessean vaccinated.
“We started the process with the state to get approval back before even thanksgiving and we got the vaccine last week,” said Pharmacist-in-Charge Keith Beckman said.
The pharmacy has received about 200 doses from the state and so far almost 100 people have received the essential shot in the arm here.
This was the first of two vaccine shots for 70-year-old Dr. Gloria Bonner and her husband. For her, not needing to go too far for the shot makes a difference.
“Convenience and access is very critical,” Dr. Bonner said. “So it really is within walking distance of the community and that’s the part that I value.”
And this family-owned pharmacy is hoping this could open more doors for others like them.
“We’re looking forward to being an example for the state,” said Pharmacist Shannon Beckman. “If our pharmacy can do it and get vaccines out there, hopefully they’ll open it up to more independent pharmacies.”
To get vaccinated at this neighborhood pharmacy, you can sign up through their Facebook page.
Shannon Beckman says the vaccination process takes about 15 minutes, but they’re working to make it even quicker.
“They can fill out the paperwork online — when they get here they’ll just sign off and make sure none of that information has changed and that its all correct,” she said. “And that’s going to speed the process up even more.”
