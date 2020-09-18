NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A new weather pattern on the Sun could cause trouble for some of our technology here on Earth.
“We will slowly see activity increase over the next five years,” said Doug Biesecker of the NOAA. “The risk to the power grid increasing. The number of times GPS will be less accurate, the number of times that airlines will travel over the ocean or polar regions will lose communications with air traffic control.”
The disruptions are all side effects of the Sun starting a new solar cycle.
“As we’re going into this new solar cycle, we’re at solar minimum,” Biesecker said. “We’re still going to get what we call high speed solar winds, which cause problems for satellites up in space.”
Scientists have predicted the sun's activity will increase over the months and years to come as we approach July 2025. That prediction means people on the ground can respond.
“The lead time in a typical storm with that type of accuracy is only 15 to 60 minutes,” Biesecker said. “We know the power grid operators only need about five minutes to react and protect our systems.”
Space weather predictions will become more important for astronauts too. NASA is planning trips back to the moon and eventually Mars.
NOAA will launch an observatory in 2024 ahead of sun's predicted Solar Cycle predicted peak.
