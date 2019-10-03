NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hundreds of people across the country are lining up to see the new “Joker” movie.
The movie is said to have violent scenes, sparking some theaters to ramp up security.
A lot of people are concerned citing the mass shooting in 2012 in the Aurora, Colorado movie theater when the Dark Night premiered and 12 people were killed.
News4 reached out to the theater companies we have in the mid-state.
AMC said that will have an increased security presence.
They said guests are welcome to wear costumes, but masks and face paint are not allowed.
No weapons or any other items that “make other guests feel uncomfortable or detract from the movie-going experience.”
News4 spoke with one woman going to see the film to get their thoughts on the heightened security.
“People are influenced, doesn’t make it right but they are. Underlining issues psychological, emotional things that lay dormant can be brought out by films. It’s sad but I agree, its better to be proactive," said Jade Sutton.
Regal theater, Hollywood 27, said they will also have an increase security presence inside, outside, and patrolling the area.
We reached out to regal’s cooperate office to see if they are restricting guests from wearing certain items they never got back to us.
