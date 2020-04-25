WILSON COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - I-40 Eastbound at Mile Marker 248 in Wilson County is down to one lane currently due to inclement weather blowing through the area Saturday afternoon.
A tractor trailer has been turned over on it's side following the storm.
Emergency crews are at the scene working to clear it and keep traffic moving smoothly.
News4 has a crew at the scene and will bring updates as they come in.
