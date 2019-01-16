NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The inaugural worship service for Gov.-elect Bill Lee will now be held at the Grand Ole Opry due to an increased demand for tickets.
The event was previously scheduled to be held at Ryman Auditorium.
The worship service will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and will feature performances by Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman, Nicole C. Mullen, Matthew West and more.
Tickets are required to attend the service. Click here to obtain a free ticket.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and to be seated before the service begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.