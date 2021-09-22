You are the owner of this article.
In video, Gallatin man cheers as he enters broken door of capitol during riots

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Newly released videos of the insurrection in Washington, DC, in January reveal a Gallatin man cheering as he enters a broken door of the U.S. Capitol.

Eric Torrens is set to be sentenced on Oct. 29 after pleading guilty to the misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Videos related to Torres’ case were released late Tuesday evening following an effort by a media consortium to obtain video and other evidence used by prosecutors in the cases of those charged in the riots.

Multiple videos, from cell phones to security footage, show Torrens joining other rioters in entering the Capitol and then walking into the building.

Other videos also released show multiple disturbing scenes where rioters kick and pound on lawmakers’ doors, as well as the moment where a woman is shot and killed outside the House Speaker’s lobby.

Torrens’ attorney told News4 Investigates his client may issue a statement at his sentencing.

We are now seeing some of the most astonishing video yet of the January 6th riot at US Capitol. And it's all because on a Gallatin man, charged in connection to the riot.

