In video, Gallatin man cheers as he enters broken door of capitol during riots

A Gallatin man was arrested on Monday morning by FBI agents in Gallatin on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riots.
Videos related to Torres’ case were released late Tuesday evening following an effort by a media consortium to obtain video and other evidence used by prosecutors in the cases of those charged in the riots.
Multiple videos, from cell phones to security footage, show Torrens joining other rioters in entering the Capitol and then walking into the building.
New videos, obtained by News4 Investigates, released by the federal government shows how Tennessee man taunted officers and tried to force his way through a barricade during the January 6th riot at the US Capitol.
Other videos also released show multiple disturbing scenes where rioters kick and pound on lawmakers’ doors, as well as the moment where a woman is shot and killed outside the House Speaker’s lobby.
Torrens’ attorney told News4 Investigates his client may issue a statement at his sentencing.
Eric Chase Torrens at Capitol
U.S. Attorney Office-Middle District of Tennessee
Eric Chase Torrens, 28, of Gallatin was arrested by FBI agents in Gallatin on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riots.
Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.
