“The debate about debates goes all the way back to the 1960s,” Dr. John Koch said. “I’m not aware for any type of precedent for this last-minute type of change in the questions.”
The Vanderbilt professor is referring to the Trump administration’s request to add more foreign policy questions to Thursday night’s debate.
“The trump campaign’s claim today is that they think this debate is supposed to be about foreign policy, and they think the topic areas are not foreign policy heavy enough.”
“The Biden campaign wants to focus on COVID-19, so I think they’re pretty happy that one out of the six areas is COVID-19,” Koch explained, “whereas, I think the Trump campaign in the last couple weeks have said they don’t think Joe Biden has been asked serious questions about his record.”
He said voters should expect a more traditional debate format.
“This format is going to more closely follow the first one, where this is a moderator asking questions,” Koch said
“Both candidates are going to try to sell their message going into the last 10 days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.