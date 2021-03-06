After a year of virtual school, Nashville seniors may get to an in-person prom after all.
Metro students received the news on Thursday that MNPS will allow the dances, with certain restrictions. Proms must be outside, schools will purchase single-serve food and drinks, and all attendees must wear a mask. All guidelines that put parents at peace
"It's more important now that people are safe," MNPS parent Maura Lee Albert said. "This hopefully will only happen once in their lifetimes so how do we just make the best of it and have some crazy fun masks."
Metro Schools said that all plans are contingent upon approval from the Health Department.
"I'm actually very excited about that if not very relieved because that's just a high school experience I've always wanted," Hillsboro High School senior Daniel Bush said.
As of now, graduation is a go too.
"That was a moment of relief and actually like happiness," Bush said. "I get to be a senior finally."
"Graduation is more of a milestone that is more of a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing," Eva Albert-Adams said.
