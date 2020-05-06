NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Four public health experts in Tennessee have signed their names to a letter urging Congress to expand voting by mail for the upcoming presidential election in November.
More than 800 people—many of them physicians, epidemiologists and scientists—signed the letter, which you can read here. Four of the signatures came from experts based in Tennessee:
- Marcy Souza, DVM, MPH, MPPA, Associate Professor and Director of Veterinary Public Health, University of Tennessee
- Rebecca Krukowski, PhD Associate Professor, University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Amy Patterson, PhD Professor, University of the South
- Christina Savage, PhD Postdoctoral Scientist, Vanderbilt University
Voting by mail would safer for voters and election officials during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the experts behind the letter. They referenced the April 7 primary election in Wisconsin, which was held in person despite a last-minute effort from Governor Tony Evers to delay the primary until June (the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the decision). CNN reports that as many as 19 COVID-19 cases were connected to the election.
"Americans should never again be asked to choose between performing one of the most hallowed obligations and privileges of citizenship—voting for our representatives at the local, state and federal levels—and our health," the letter reads.
"In order to ensure the integrity of the electoral process and protect the public health at the same time, it is incumbent on our leaders to prepare for a Presidential election by mail, in which ballots are sent to all registered voters, to allow them to vote from home and ensure their health and safety in the event of a new outbreak of SARS-CoV-2," the experts wrote.
The Brennan Center for Justice estimates it will cost around $2 billion to "ensure that the coronavirus pandemic wouldn’t interfere with safe and secure election in November." The center, based at NYU Law School, recommends Congress double their estimate—bringing the total to $4 billion—to guarantee the elections are safe and fair.
The letter asks Congress to appropriate the money, which would cover the costs of ballot printing, postage and ballot tracking, among other things.
"In addition, while we hope most Americans will have the opportunity to vote by mail, maintaining the safety of in-person voting will also be required for November 2020, as well as subsequent elections as long as SARS-CoV-2 circulates," the experts wrote.
Members of the White House coronavirus task force warned that a COVID-19 comeback is possible in the fall. The severity of the resurgence remains to be seen, but director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said, "We will have coronavirus in the fall. I am convinced of that."
There are currently just five states that send voters ballots in the mail: Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington. President Trump has regularly criticized mail-in voting, calling it "horrible" and "corrupt."
Still, several states are working to expand voting by mail. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is pushing for all-mail elections in her state. In Massachusetts, Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III called on state leaders to implement a statewide voting-by-mail policy.
Similar efforts are being made here in Tennessee. The Tennessee Senate Democratic Caucus sent a letter to Gov. Bill Lee and Secretary of State Tre Hargett on April 27 requesting they come up with a plan to protect voters during the pandemic. The caucus recommended expanding absentee voting by mail for "any voter who wants it."
Lee was not immediately available for comment.
Wednesday morning the Davidson County Election Commission issued a list of best practices for voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Near the top of the list was "Consider voting by mail." To read the full list of tips, click here.
"If voting by mail is preferred, eligible voters will need to complete an Absentee Ballot Application, included in the mailing and found online at www.nashville.gov/vote,” said Davidson County Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts in a news release.
Requests for absentee ballots will be accepted from May 8 to July 30. Those who wish to vote in person are encouraged to vote early to avoid crowds during the pandemic. Nashville's 11 early voting locations will be open from July 17 to August 1.
"Our staff continues to prepare for upcoming elections, while following directives from the Metro Health Department and Mayor Cooper to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Roberts said. "We will persist in our efforts to conduct safe and fair elections and look forward to all eligible Davidson County citizens participating in the election process."
