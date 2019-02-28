MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Police say that one person is in custody after a car chase ended in a wreck at a Madison car dealership.
Authorities say that police tried to pull over a stolen vehicle out of Nashville that quickly turned into a car chase.
The chase ended when the stolen car crashed into a brick wall at 712 Gallatin Pike N., police say.
Police took the driver into custody and later recovered a gun from the car, authorities say.
Police say the driver is in the hospital being treated for injuries from the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.