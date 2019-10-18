NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- There will be $500,000 in Commercial Facade Improvement Grants to assist six Tennessee communities with downtown improvements.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe approved the grants. The program is funded by the Rural Economic Opportunity Act.
Governor Bill Lee and Bob Rolfe have approved a total of $27.2 million in Community Block Grants.
The grants can be used to improve new awnings and signs, painting, windows and doors, brick repair and other upgrades.
"Downtown districts are what make a community unique," says Lee. "With the assistance of the Commercial Facade Improvement Grants, the six communities that have been awarded these funds will be able to improve their downtown districts, which will promote future growth.
The 2019 Commercial Facade Improvements grantees are:
- Brownsville- $50,000
- Columbia- $100,000
- Gainesboro- $100,000
- Pulaski- $100,000
- Selmer- $50,000
- Sevierville- $100,000
"I congratulate the six communities being awarded the Commercial Facade Improvement Grants," says Rolfe. "These grants are designed to help communities update their downtown districts and help improve businesses that are in the heart of our downtowns. I appreciate these communities for taking advantage of this program and look forward to seeing what each community has in store in the future."
Four of the six communities are Tennessee Main Street communities and two are Tennessee Downtown communities. Tennessee Main Street communities focus on three things, a proven strategy for revitalization, a powerful network of linked communities, and a national support program that leads the field. Tennessee Downtown communities, an affiliate of Main Street, is designed to help communities start an in-depth revitalization effort for their downtown.
Each property owner is required to provide a 25 percent match for the funds and manage the improvement program.
The program has given over $3 million in improvements through 50 grants across the state.
Each application was supported by the community's senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.
