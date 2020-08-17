NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Parents and children alike are spending more time working and studying at home and are likely staring at a screen for many hours and sitting at improvised desks, which can lead to posture problems and ultimately pain.
“Just try to be mindful of the position you’re sitting in. Because if you sit in a certain position for too long, your body will start to adapt to that position,” said Michael Jordan of Fortitude Sports Therapy. “So you want to sit up nice and tall. Straight. It’s difficult when you’re working, you tend to forget about these things.”
Jordan is a sports massage therapist who specializes in injury correction.
These days he’s seeing more people hunched over because their body is adapting to them leaning into a monitor, or people with shoulder issues and pain from reaching for a computer mouse for hours at a time.
He’s also seeing muscle imbalance from people craning their necks forward to look at their phones.
“A really good idea, if you are using a monitor, put the monitor up at eye height, which will keep your eyes looking upward,” Jordan said. “You also want, if you’re sitting at your desk, you want your elbows to be right at your sides so you’re not reaching out in front for your keyboard.”
“If you’re reaching out for your keyboard, it pushes your body forward.”
He says a good rule of thumb when you’re working is to have your ears positioned directly over your shoulders, instead of your head and neck pushed forward.
