NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The air we breathe is key to staying healthy, especially during the pandemic.
Experts are saying the most important thing is to bring as much outside air into your home as possible.
“If you have poor ventilation and the concentration of contaminants has gone up then you start to be at risk from the air movement that’s caused by an air conditioner because it can spread that high concentration of aerosol around,” said William Bahnfleth, an engineering professor at Penn State University.
“Some air conditioner systems can bring inside air. It’s a normal function of a normal office building,” Bahnfleth said. “If you don’t have an outside air supply for your HVAC then you have to look at opening windows to get outside air in.”
He says if you’re going to be indoors the safest thing you can do right now to protect yourself and your family is to upgrade your air filter and change it several times a year.
"If you're a homeowner and you want to make your house safer to have people over who could potentially be infected, I would consider trying to upgrade in the direction of a MERV filter.”
