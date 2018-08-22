NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People driving in the Green Hills area know the struggle, crossing from Crestmoor Road, across Hillsboro Pike to Glen Echo Road can take forever.
It is an intersection that’s nearly impossible to get through. The two roads do not line up so drivers get caught in a tiny turn lane. As a result, traffic gets blocked.
A new plan is in the works to connect the two roads.
Gill Murrey takes Hillsboro Road almost daily.
“I’ve learned some back ways to go, since it’s always such a mess trying to get through,” said Murrey.
Residents in the area told News4 they sit through several light cycles before being able to get through Crestmoor to Glen Echo and vice versa.
I try to avoid it,” said Suzanne Lovvorn, who lives in Green Hills. “You get stuck if you (have) to turn left to go to the post office. Sometimes you can’t get in that lane and then people are backed up.
Help is on the way.
First, the CVS Pharmacy will change locations, tentatively by next spring.
Once a new CVS is built, the old building will be torn down and the connecting road will go in its place.
“It’s such a short little turn lane that it backs up traffic all the way,” said Murray. “It will help that, but I’ll still do my cut-throughs.”
Metro Councilmember Russ Pulley said when the time comes it should not take more than a weekend or two to build the Crestmoor Road connector. He does not believe Hillsboro Pike will need to be closed.
In the meantime, neighbors know their back-roads.
“A little bit of traffic is part of it. You just strategize when you go where,” said Lovvorn.
“I know my neighbor routes, which I’m sure drives neighbors crazy,” Murrey said. “But it's that or wait a half hour for traffic to slowly inch its way forward.”
City leaders said these changes should help with traffic getting in and out of Green Hills Mall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.