Pedestrian deaths are on the rise. According to Walk Bike Nashville, we need more crosswalks in the city
Angelique Johnson lives on Clarksville Pike, which was ranked one of the most dangerous crossings by metro Public Works in 2014.
"There’s been a handful of times when I just close my eyes and just pray to god. Please god let me get across the street. I can’t drive because I’m legally blind so I can’t go out and get my license and get a car."
She also has six children she has to get to and from school everyday.
She wants people to understand and take action. That's why she partnered with Walk Bike Nashville who held a memorial on Clarksville Pike today for pedestrians who have lost their lives.
“Unfortunately, fatalities have been rising consistently over the last ten years. This year there have already been 17 people killed last year there were 23 people killed which was an all time high," Nora Kern of Walk Bike Nashville tells me.
They call these dangerous stretches of road impossible crossings and say the need for crosswalks is urgent.
“What were really calling on is more safe crosswalks. We really want to see enhanced cross walks that have flashing lights and safe pedestrian islands so you can stop halfway then cross on and we need more of them. We can’t just have them at intersections because sometimes it’s miles between intersections," Kern says.
According to Metro Public Works, 1,636 people in the city have been injured walking and 78 have died since 2014. The Tennessee Highway Safety Office credits Nashville’s extreme growth for the rise in accidents and they could get worse as it gets dark earlier.
