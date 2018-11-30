Christmas Holidays
(Getty Images)

(WSMV) - The countdown is on to Christmas, and the deadline for shipping your holiday gifts is quickly approaching.

This morning, we're sharing some important dates to get those cards and packages in the mail so they'll arrive by Christmas.

Dates from the U.S. Postal Service differ depending on whether the destination is within the U.S. or international.
 
First, if you're shipping gifts WITHIN the country:

     --for *First-Class Package Service  or if using *Priority Mail-- the deadline is December 20th.

     --if you use the *Priority Mail Express option-- the deadline is December 22nd.

But if you're sending gifts OUTSIDE the U.S.:

     -- The *Priority Mail International deadline is *this Saturday*- tomorrow-  December 1st.

     ---Mail your package no later than December 8th if you're using *Priority Mail Express International.

     --and December 19th is the deadline if you choose to ship your gift *Global Express Guaranteed.

The week before Christmas- the Postal Service expects to process and deliver nearly 3 billion pieces of First-Class Mail.

For more information on shipping fees, military shipping deadlines and more- just go to UPS.com/holiday

