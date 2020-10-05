NASHVILLE (WSMV) - If you want to make your voice heard in the November election, you have to register by today.
Here in Davidson County, you can do that in person at the office on Murfreesboro Pike or online.
Election officials have added two early voting sites ready to be open on October 14th.
October 27th is the last day you can request for an absentee ballot. Since that date is so close to Election Day, Jeff Roberts, with the Davidson County Election Commission, says you should request your absentee ballot now.
When it comes to safety precautions because of COVID-19 while voting, election officials say poll workers will have on PPE and it should be just as safe as August.
"We’re trying to change things around a little bit for this election because we are expecting a larger turner out. So that we will be able to handle more people voting at the same time while we also pay close attention to social distancing," Roberts said.
He added that they’ve had hundreds of people in the last two weeks fill out paper work to help and be poll workers on Election Day.
With recent concerns across the country about post offices and absentee votes, Roberts commented on what they’re seeing here in Davidson County.
"We’ve had good experience this election with the post office turning the ballots around very quickly as far as individuals sending them back to us. We have over 10,000 ballots that have already been returned to us. And they are locked up just waiting for us to open them on election day," he said.
Once you get your absentee ballot, they advise you to fill it out and send it back.
You can request an absentee ballot by calling their office or filling out a request on their website.
The United States Presidential election is set for Tuesday, November 3rd.
