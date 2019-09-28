NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man has died after he was critically injured in a head-on two car crash Friday on Lebanon Pike.
Police say 60-year-old Jessie Patton was driving his 2000 Nissan Altima eastbound on Lebanon Pike at 2:15 p.m. when the driver of a westbound 1999 Mitsubishi Diamante crossed over into his lane, hitting his car head on.
Patton was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Police say responding officers noticed the driver of the Mitsubishi, 39-year-old Kathryn McGlasson, had signs of impairment. Officers found a bottle of over the counter sleeping pills in her car. She also had blood shot, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.
After McGlasson was treated and released, she was charged with vehicular assault, implied consent, driving on a suspended license, driving without proof of insurance and driving on expired tags. She was freed on a $13,750 bond.
McGlasson also refused to take any alcohol or drug tests. A sample of her blood is being analyzed for drug and alcohol content at the Metro Police crime lab.
Officers anticipate the vehicular assault charged will be changed to vehicular homicide by intoxication.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
