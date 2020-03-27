NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville didn't have a rainy day fund before the tornado - and now there is a dramatic downturn in the economy.
The tourist districts are deserted - people aren't spending money- and that's a budget buster. abut 20 percent of city's income comes from sales taxes.
How far down is the city's revenue? News 4"s Nancy Amons asked Mayor John Cooper, who gave what he called a "back of the envelope calculation.”
"More than 100 million dollars," Cooper said
Metro is freezing hiring- except for public health and safety- police, for example.
Promotions and out of town travel have been cut.
Departments have been asked to cut operating and capitol budgets that are not related to the storm or pandemic response.
"Are you talking about raise taxes, furlough employees, refinance debt, or any and all of the above?" Amons asked
"The city's first commitment has to be to help our employees and the city get through this," Cooper said.
"But for right now, everything has to be looked at ," he said.
There could be significant aid coming from the federal government but Cooper doesn't know how much or when.
"The size of the actual package is unclear right now, but it's estimated to be very significant. It will be very hard to make plans not knowing what the specifics of that package is," the mayor said.
"This is not only a rainy day, this is a stormy season."
Metro had expected to have a budget ready around March 31st, but that target is washing away. In the words of the city's budget director: "the sand moves under our feet."
