NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As more people get vaccinated against the coronavirus, researchers are also working to learn more about how the vaccine impacts people with specific health conditions, including obesity.
Historically, doctors say vaccines for viruses like the flu haven't been as effective in people who are obese, but is that the case with the COVID-19 vaccines?
"It's been shown since we've had anti-virus vaccines from tetanus to rabies to flu, to hepatitis — they just don't work as well in people with weight issues, and no one really knows why," said Dr. Michael Snyder, medical director of bariatric surgery at Rose Medical Center in Denver, Colorado.
It's data like that that had many doctors, including Dr. Snyder, taking a closer look at the COVID-19 vaccine.
But new data from the FDA on the Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna vaccine trials shows their vaccines protect everyone from COVID-19, obese or not.
"There's no indication that people will do worse with this vaccine," Dr. Snyder said.
Now the big question is why.
Doctors say it could be because these two COVID vaccines don't use a weakened or inactive COVID germ, and instead tell the body to make a spike protein to protect against the virus.
As of right now, the CDC has approved the vaccine for adults with underlying medical conditions, but do say people who have weakened immune systems or autoimmune conditions may want to have further conversations with their doctors to make an informed decision about getting the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.