Christine Blasey Ford's testimony in the Kavanaugh hearings put the subject of lie detector tests front and center. It made us wonder: how often are they used in the lives of ordinary Nashville families?
Private investigator Renee Brewer says companies, spouses-- even parents-- call her every week about where to take a lie detector test.
The $500 test must be set up seven days in advance, and Brewer says nine times out of 10, the subject comes clean just minutes before the testing deadline.
"The guilty party is not going to take the test," Brewer said. "innocent people take the test. and they usually pass the test."
Brewer added that if you're coached or a master manipulator, it is possible to trick a lie detector test.
She also said that most spouses or parents of kids who fear someone is lying don't need a lie detector test. Brewer says they need counseling.
